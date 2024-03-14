YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 702222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $343,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

