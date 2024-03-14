ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $499,547.33 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $499,547.33 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00073051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

