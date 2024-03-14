ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $499,547.33 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $499,547.33 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00073051 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00046808 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00023140 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.