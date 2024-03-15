13,229 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

