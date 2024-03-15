15,500 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

