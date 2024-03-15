17,361 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.65. 304,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,347. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

