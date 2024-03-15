17,908 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
