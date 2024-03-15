880 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.61 on Friday, hitting $319.98. The stock had a trading volume of 855,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

