A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,819. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.