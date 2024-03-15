Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.81. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 9,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

