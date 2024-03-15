Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

