abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

