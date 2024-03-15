abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 110.5% in February

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the February 14th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 108,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,906. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
