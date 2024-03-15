abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $148.80

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.80 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 8979234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.25 ($1.98).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ABDN
abrdn Stock Performance
abrdn Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.