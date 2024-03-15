abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $148.80

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.80 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 8979234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.25 ($1.98).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

