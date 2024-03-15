Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $3.41 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

