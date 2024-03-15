Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 4.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14. 523,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 775,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,727 shares of company stock valued at $958,455. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

