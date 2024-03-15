ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $455,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

