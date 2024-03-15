Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 144,790 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

