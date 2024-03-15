Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 144,790 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.