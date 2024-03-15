Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $80.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,489,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,128. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.15 and its 200 day moving average is $573.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

