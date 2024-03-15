Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

ADBE stock traded down $78.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

