Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

