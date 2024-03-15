AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 30,014 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.50.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,827,000.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

