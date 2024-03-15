Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $25.56. 23,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 94,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $739.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $547,989. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.