AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Judith Ann Fedder Purchases 2,800 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Judith Ann Fedder acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AerSale stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 371,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,056. The company has a market cap of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.26. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AerSale by 51,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 376,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

