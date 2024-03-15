Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 103.2% in February

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

