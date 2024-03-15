Aeva Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 19th (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

AEVA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

