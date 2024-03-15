Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 4.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.14. 38,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 117,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

