AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
About AGF Management
