Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $9,412,339 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

