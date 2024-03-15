Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $672.21

Aion (AION) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $672.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00116125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019509 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.