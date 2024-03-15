Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.70

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 270376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

