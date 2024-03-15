Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.84 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

