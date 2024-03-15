Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
AGI traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.46. 88,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.20 and a 1-year high of C$20.20.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
