Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00.

AGI traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.46. 88,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.20 and a 1-year high of C$20.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.86.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

