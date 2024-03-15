Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ALDX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,245,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

