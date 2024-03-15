Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Insider Sells $45,015.41 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

