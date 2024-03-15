Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $253.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00081934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,829,857 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

