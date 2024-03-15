Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

