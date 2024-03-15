Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) VP Sells $690,745.98 in Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allient Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $528.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Allient’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter worth $21,725,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.