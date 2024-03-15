Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.58. 10,565,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,868,447. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

