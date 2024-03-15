Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 602,546 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 27,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 95,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.62. 10,881,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,868,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

