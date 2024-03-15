Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.98. 14,427,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,914,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.