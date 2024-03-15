Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

