Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Altex Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
Altex Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altex Industries
- Stock Average Calculator
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.