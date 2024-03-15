Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.14. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 639,941 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $768 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

