Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.92.

AMRC stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

