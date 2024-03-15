American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after acquiring an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.