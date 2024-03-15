Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly Sells 12,170 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$15,455.90.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,980. The company has a market cap of C$235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.21. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.166033 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

