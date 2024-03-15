Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $414.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.05 and a 200 day moving average of $361.79. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.23 and a twelve month high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

