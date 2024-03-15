Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.74

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $420.74 and last traded at $420.43, with a volume of 187934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $413.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after buying an additional 180,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

