AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
AMVMF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.
About AMG Critical Materials
