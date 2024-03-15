AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AmpliTech Group Trading Up 25.8 %
Shares of AMPGW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
