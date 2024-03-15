AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 25.8 %

Shares of AMPGW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.