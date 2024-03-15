Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down to $194.43

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.43, but opened at $188.75. Analog Devices shares last traded at $190.19, with a volume of 1,114,042 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

